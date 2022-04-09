Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24

By Jason Hall

April 9, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
Photo: Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has reportedly died at the age of 24, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Haskins, a former first-round pick, was reportedly "hit by a car in South Florida," his agent, Cedric Saunders, confirmed.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

