Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24
By Jason Hall
April 9, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has reportedly died at the age of 24, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Haskins, a former first-round pick, was reportedly "hit by a car in South Florida," his agent, Cedric Saunders, confirmed.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.
Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022