Chris Rock Says He Needs To 'Get Paid' Before Discussing Oscars Slap

Rock's stipulation seems to mean that he won't discuss the Oscars incident until he's offered a deal for an exclusive interview –– which may have already come since the March 27 awards show ceremony, but maybe the offers weren't high enough.

As TMZ pointed out, the "until I get paid" comment could also refer to a civil lawsuit he plans to file, or he could be joking altogether, it's pretty unclear at this point.

The Head of State actor's remarks came hours after Will Smith was sanctioned by the Academy for the incident, and banned from any and all Academy events for the next decade.

