Selena Gomez Jokes 'Hide Your Man' In New TikTok

Selena Gomez has been super active on TikTok as of late, and this weekend was no exception. The actress and singer posted a fun new video on Saturday (April 10) where she joked "hide your man."

In the video, Gomez is seen all dressed up in a pink outfit and ready to go out. She mouths the words to a TikTok audio that says, "I'm going out tonight so hide your man. Not because I want them, but because I don't want to see a singular man on my outing." She ended the video rolling her eyes and captioned it, "Facts tho." Fans commented, "she knows she's that girl" and "Selena being active on TikTok is my fav thing ever," while her makeup line Rare Beauty commented "Noted. I'm hiding every man I see."

Watch the TikTok below.