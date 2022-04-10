Selena Gomez Jokes 'Hide Your Man' In New TikTok

By Yashira C.

April 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez has been super active on TikTok as of late, and this weekend was no exception. The actress and singer posted a fun new video on Saturday (April 10) where she joked "hide your man."

In the video, Gomez is seen all dressed up in a pink outfit and ready to go out. She mouths the words to a TikTok audio that says, "I'm going out tonight so hide your man. Not because I want them, but because I don't want to see a singular man on my outing." She ended the video rolling her eyes and captioned it, "Facts tho." Fans commented, "she knows she's that girl" and "Selena being active on TikTok is my fav thing ever," while her makeup line Rare Beauty commented "Noted. I'm hiding every man I see."

Watch the TikTok below.

Gomez shared another funny TikTok this weekend, where she lip-syncs "Someone asked me if I went out of my way to piss people off. And I said, no. It's not out of my way." Watch it below.

The actress recently revealed the release date Only Murders In The Building season 2. She was joined by Martin Short and Steve Martin in the announcement video where they shared the official release date of the new season; June 28th on Hulu.

