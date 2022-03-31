Selena Gomez Debuts Brand New Look: 'New Hair Who Dis'

Selena Gomez just debuted a new look and it's one of her best yet.

The Rare Beauty is no stranger to shaking up her hair, having experimented with both bright blonde and dark brunette locks. On Thursday (March 31), she shared her newest look on Instagram, showing off her new curly bob with wispy bangs.

"New hair who dis?" she captioned the photo, which sees the Rare singer staring into the camera with simple and understated makeup, silver earrings, a black shirt and purple nails. Both makeup artist Hung Vanngo and hair stylist Orlando Pita were tagged in the pic.