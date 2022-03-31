Selena Gomez Debuts Brand New Look: 'New Hair Who Dis'
By Sarah Tate
March 31, 2022
Selena Gomez just debuted a new look and it's one of her best yet.
The Rare Beauty is no stranger to shaking up her hair, having experimented with both bright blonde and dark brunette locks. On Thursday (March 31), she shared her newest look on Instagram, showing off her new curly bob with wispy bangs.
"New hair who dis?" she captioned the photo, which sees the Rare singer staring into the camera with simple and understated makeup, silver earrings, a black shirt and purple nails. Both makeup artist Hung Vanngo and hair stylist Orlando Pita were tagged in the pic.
Fans first got a look at her new hair style in a couple videos she posted on TikTok on Wednesday (March 30) during her last day on set filming season two of her hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, per E! News.
Another video, posted earlier on Thursday, saw the "Lose You to Love Me" singer explain why she's still single while lip synching to the viral King Nas audio which features a man complimenting a woman who doesn't believe anything he is saying.
"Maybe this is why I'm single," she captioned the TikTok. "Don't believe a damn word. 😭🤣"
@selenagomez
Maybe this is why I’m single. Don’t believe a damn word. 😭🤣♬ original sound - KING NAS
Despite the hilarious video, a source told E! that Gomez is "happily single right now." She sparked rumors earlier this month after she was spotted at a Dua Lipa concert with businessman Zen Matoshi, however the source said the pair are just friends.