'SNL' Reacts To Will Smith's 10-Year Oscars Ban: Watch

By Yashira C.

April 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Will Smith's 10-year Oscars ban was addressed in last night's (April 9) Saturday Night Live episode.

In the latest "Weekend Update," Colin Jost brought up Friday's announcement that Smith is banned from all of the organization’s events, including the Academy Awards ceremonies, for the next 10 years after slapping Chris Rock. “As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years,” Jost said. “But is that a punishment? He can still be nominated. He can even win an award. He can even go to the after-party.” He continued, “He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again.”

Jost then shared a photo of himself and co-star Michael Che looking uneasy while co-hosting the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards back in 2018. He joked, “Honestly, I think a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year’s Oscars. Because trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an awards show.” Will Smith previously responded to the Academy's ruling: "I accept and respect the Academy's decision," he said in a brief statement.

Watch the segment below.

