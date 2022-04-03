'SNL' Pokes Fun At Will Smith Oscars Slap: Watch

The slap that was heard around the world was addressed extensively on last night's (April 2) Saturday Night Live Episode. The episode featured comedian/actor Jerrod Carmichael as host and rapper Gunna as musical guest.

Starting off the cold open was a "Fox and Friends" parody that featured a FaceTime call from former President Donald Trump. The co-hosts asked him if he had seen "the famous slap." "I did see slap, I enjoyed slap," said James Austin Johnson as Trump, before ranting about Smith's 2005 romantic comedy, Hitch. "I was very impressed with my Hitch " he continued. "Quite an arm on Hitch, I always knew Hitch had an arm."

Host Jerrod Carmichael then acknowledged the Oscars incident in his monologue: "I'm not gonna talk about it ... I kept talking about it, you can't make me talk about it. Do you want to talk about it? Aren't you sick of talking about it? Can you believe it's been six days? It was a week ago. Doesn't it feel like it happened years ago?" He ended his monologue by hilariously asking former President Barack Obama to speak on the situation. Another spoof poked fun at the seat filler next to Will Smith, and 'Weekend Update' saw Colin Jost joking about having to defend his wife.

Watch all of the clips below.