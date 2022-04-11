Britney Spears Is Pregnant With 3rd Child

Britney Spears is expecting her third child. The pop titan took to Instagram on Monday afternoon (April 11), sharing a photo of a pink teacup and flowers as she confirmed the news. Spears, 40, explained that it started with questioning whether she was “food pregnant” until she picked up a pregnancy test and confirmed that she’s having a baby:

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

This marks the first child for Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, whom Spears referred to as her husband on Instagram. Spears has two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Spears has previously hinted that she wanted another baby, including during a jaw-dropping court hearing during her efforts to end her 13-year conservatorship, which Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled to terminate in November 2021. During a hearing that summer, Spears spoke about not being allowed to remove her IUD, saying “I wanna be able to get married and have a baby.”

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021, and she took to Instagram to show off the stunning ring.

Returning from her Hawaii trip in January, Spears revealed on Instagram that she had a “horrible” stomach bug and compared it to nausea during pregnancy. She said, in part: “I think I have a small bug … the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant...it’s the nausea that is the worst … It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clockwork. I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up.”

See her latest post here: