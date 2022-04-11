Cincinnati Man Binges Beer And Omits Food For Lent

Can someone survive by only drinking beer for 46 days straight? 47-year-old Del Hall is relentless in his pursuit to fascinate nutritionists and beer drinkers all over the world. This is year four of Hall omitting food during Lent and sticking to a strict all-liquid diet of sorts. He even looses weight every year.

Halfway through the diet, he turned to Instagram to tell his followers that he had already lost 21 pounds.

"I decided I'm going to turn this into a beer diet to show people that you can use beer in a healthy way and not vilify it as this evil alcohol," he told ABC9.

Hall is almost done with his controlled beer binge for this year and has lost a total of 25 pounds.

"Not eating any food is a constant reminder of how much we use eating as entertainment," Hall wrote in an Instagram post, "The upside is that you gain all the time you use to eat, shop, plan, prep, and think about what you were going to eat!"