Debris Smashes Through Arizona Officer's Windshield While Driving On US 60

By Ginny Reese

April 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Arizona police officer had a terrifying moment after a piece of metal smashed through his windshield.

12 News reported that the Mesa officer is now "doing well" after the incident that took place on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the officer was driving an unmarked car around 9:30 a.m. when the piece of metal smashed into the windshield. Police said that the piece of debris appeared to be part of another vehicle's luggage rack.

Thankfully, the officer was able to safely pull the car over to the side of the road along US 60 near 32nd street.

The officer reportedly had minor injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to authorities, the Arizona Department of Public Safety had received calls about debris along the road before the incident occurred. Authorities are currently investigating the situation.

Check out photos of the officer's smashed windshield below:

