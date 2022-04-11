Here Is Colorado's Best Under-The-Radar Steakhouse

For every type of cuisine and specialty, there are many types of restaurants that do it justice. The same can be applied to steakhouses, which range from fancy establishments to hole-in-the-wall spots.

If you've been wanting to try a different kind of steakhouse, Cheapism has you covered. They found the best under-the-radar steakhouses in every state, including Colorado. This was their pick for the Centennial State:

The Fort!

Writers explain why they chose this longtime restaurant:

"Executive Chef Ian Stewart-Shelafo and proprietress and culinary director Holly Arnold Kinney have created an eclectic exotic steak menu at The Fort since its establishment in 1963, including a Game Plate with elk medallion, buffalo sirloin medallion, and grilled teriyaki quail. The Incorrect Steak is a 14-ounce Colorado natural beef New York strip topped with a blend of melted Mexican cheeses, New Mexico Dixon red chile sauce and a fried egg. The Gonzales Steak is a 14-ounce Colorado natural beef New York strip stuffed with New Mexico Hatch green chiles, topped with a freshly grilled chile pod and served with seasonal vegetables and potatoes. Fun fact: Kinney had a pet black bear that lived at The Fort."