Jimmie Allen, Monica & Little Big Town Join Forces At 2022 CMT Music Awards

The ethereal performance marked Monica's CMT Music Awards debut, but it may not be her last. She also revealed she enlisted the help of Brandi Carlile last year to work on a country album of her own. On the other hand, country music vets Litte Big Town helped kick off the show with a performance of their new song "Hell Yeah" earlier in the night. Allen was nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for his work with Brad Paisley on "Freedom Was A Highway."

The fan-voted music awards show featured a star-studded list of performers and presenters including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves, LeeAnn Rimes, country legends The Judds, and much more.

The night was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from Nashville Municipal Auditorium and other locations around the city and hosted by Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown, a last-minute replacement for Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to host and perform from home. The trio helped celebrate some of country music's most beloved artists.

