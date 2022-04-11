Jimmie Allen, Monica & Little Big Town Join Forces At 2022 CMT Music Awards
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 12, 2022
Jimmie Allen hit the 2022 CMT Music Awards stage on Monday, April 11, and brought along some extra-special guests. Little Big Town and R&B legend Monica joined Allen to help him perform the song "Pray," their collaboration off his album Bettie James Gold Edition. To introduce the unlikely group, Gayle King came out on stage in her first CMT Music Awards appearance to discuss inclusion and diversity in the country music scene. She went on to say that this performance is a testament to how country music is changing for the better.
The ethereal performance marked Monica's CMT Music Awards debut, but it may not be her last. She also revealed she enlisted the help of Brandi Carlile last year to work on a country album of her own. On the other hand, country music vets Litte Big Town helped kick off the show with a performance of their new song "Hell Yeah" earlier in the night. Allen was nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for his work with Brad Paisley on "Freedom Was A Highway."
The fan-voted music awards show featured a star-studded list of performers and presenters including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves, LeeAnn Rimes, country legends The Judds, and much more.
The night was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from Nashville Municipal Auditorium and other locations around the city and hosted by Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown, a last-minute replacement for Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to host and perform from home. The trio helped celebrate some of country music's most beloved artists.
Check out the complete list of the night's winners here and see their stunning red carpet looks here.