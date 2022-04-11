Lizzo Bares All To Announce When Her New Music Is Coming: 'ARE YOU READY?'

The “song of the summer” is coming soon… Lizzo took to her social media channels to announce the release date of her highly-anticipated new song, with a video that shows the “Truth Hurts” star stepping up onto a plane in leggings that bare all. “About Damn Time” is set to debut on Thursday (April 14).

Lizzo shared a sneak peak of the song last month during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Cordon. She said on the show: “Three freaking years, baby, I’ve been working on this album. I feel amazing,” teasing that “there’s more where that came from, baby,” after finishing her sneak peek of the upcoming song.

Shortly before her appearance on the show, Lizzo gushed on her social media channels that she “mastered” her latest project. Her Instagram caption read: “I just mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE ! YOU THINK U KNOW BUT U HAVE NO IDEA. 🎶BABY HOW YOU HEALING?🎶 🗣🗣🗣HEALING GOOD AS HELL❤️” In another post, Lizzo promised that her latest work isn’t slowing down any time soon: “I know what y’all thinkin.. ‘damn lizzo you just announced a TV show… A single… and SNL.. Now what??’ But y’all don’t understand- I can’t be stopped. This is my season. I’m about to be everywhere and I’m about to announce the biggest thing YET. Bigger than anything I’ve ever done. 3 years in the making. A Dream Come True. Stay tuned b****. ❤️” She later announced her new shapewear line Yitty, realizing “a dream 5 years in the making.”

See Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” announcement here: