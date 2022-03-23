Lizzo's Instagram Post Reveals She's About To Drop Her 'Biggest Thing YET'

By Kelly Fisher

March 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo has been keeping busy, and fans can’t wait for what’s next… The powerhouse artist listed some of her recent projects in a new Instagram post before promising that the biggest announcement is yet to come… “Bigger than anything I’ve ever done.” Here’s what Lizzo wrote in her caption on Wednesday (March 23):

“I know what y’all thinkin.. ‘damn lizzo you just announced a TV show… A single… and SNL.. Now what??’ But y’all don’t understand- I can’t be stopped. This is my season. I’m about to be everywhere and I’m about to announce the biggest thing YET. Bigger than anything I’ve ever done. 3 years in the making. A Dream Come True. Stay tuned b****. ❤️”

Last month, Lizzo posted the trailer to her new dance competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The show is set to premiere on Friday (March 25), and Lizzo dubbed it “the greatest moment of my career yet,” promising a series that will make viewers “laugh, cry, twerk, repeat.” Lizzo also announced that she’s set to host Saturday Night Live in April, and double as the musical guest on the same night. When she appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday (March 21), she previewed her new song, “About Damn Time,” and revealed that her album — a project she’s “mastered” — will release on April 14, two days before her SNL gig.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.