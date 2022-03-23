Lizzo's Instagram Post Reveals She's About To Drop Her 'Biggest Thing YET'

Lizzo has been keeping busy, and fans can’t wait for what’s next… The powerhouse artist listed some of her recent projects in a new Instagram post before promising that the biggest announcement is yet to come… “Bigger than anything I’ve ever done.” Here’s what Lizzo wrote in her caption on Wednesday (March 23):

“I know what y’all thinkin.. ‘damn lizzo you just announced a TV show… A single… and SNL.. Now what??’ But y’all don’t understand- I can’t be stopped. This is my season. I’m about to be everywhere and I’m about to announce the biggest thing YET. Bigger than anything I’ve ever done. 3 years in the making. A Dream Come True. Stay tuned b****. ❤️”

Last month, Lizzo posted the trailer to her new dance competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The show is set to premiere on Friday (March 25), and Lizzo dubbed it “the greatest moment of my career yet,” promising a series that will make viewers “laugh, cry, twerk, repeat.” Lizzo also announced that she’s set to host Saturday Night Live in April, and double as the musical guest on the same night. When she appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday (March 21), she previewed her new song, “About Damn Time,” and revealed that her album — a project she’s “mastered” — will release on April 14, two days before her SNL gig.