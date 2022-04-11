Product Sold In Louisiana Stores Recalled Due To Potential Health Risks

A salad dressing sold at stores around Louisiana was recalled due to potential health risks.

Bottles of the Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing sold at the chain were recalled after it was determined that it may contain soy and wheat, neither of which were declared on the label and could pose potential health hazards to those with allergies, per WWLTV.

The specific 12-ounce glass bottles have a best by date of 11/17/22 and the UPC Code 99482-49028. The affected products were sent to 11 states, including: Arkansas, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, New York, Texas and New Hampshire.

The undeclared allergens could cause harmful allergic reactions from mild irritation to anaphylactic shock, which can be deadly. As of the time of the recall, no illnesses or adverse reactions relating to the salad dressings have been reported.

According to a recall notice from the Food and Drug Administration, a temporary breakdown in the labeling and packaging process at the Van Law Food Product facility could be the reason the allergens weren't listed on the label.

Customers who have purchased this recalled product are encouraged to discard the dressing and seek a refund where the place of purchase.