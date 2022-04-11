This Is The Best 'Date Night' Restaurant In Tennessee

When you think of "date night," you likely think of your favorite place to grab a nice meal to share with that special someone. Whether you are going out on a first-date foray or an anniversary celebration, Tennessee has plenty of unique restaurants to fit your needs.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best "date night" restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"When we think of the perfect date night images of cozy corners, charming ambience and easy conversation over plates of delicious food often come to mind. Although we're partial to relaxed and intimate spaces, crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus have [their] place too, for those special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."

So which Tennessee restaurant is the best option for date night?

The Beauty Shop in Memphis

While the name may conjure up images of hairdryers and nail salons, The Beauty Shop in Memphis uses the unique setting to its advantage and is sure to be a conversation starter if your first date appears to be fizzling out. The Beauty Shop is located at 966 Cooper Street #5611 in Memphis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The cutest tables at this hip, much-loved spot in Memphis' cool Cooper Young district have chairs underneath vintage hair-dryers (not turned on, thankfully). It isn't a completely random touch — this space was a beauty parlor and one that Priscilla Presley used to frequent, no less. Everything about The Beauty Shop is wonderfully whimsical and the food — from crispy duck to seafood — is simply delicious."

Check out the full report here.