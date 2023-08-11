Tennessee Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The State

No matter if they are bone-in or boneless, chicken wings are the ultimate party snack. They're also a very versatile food, smothered in flavorful sauces ranging from sweet and mild to hot and spicy. Using reviews, awards and feedback from locals, Mashed found the best chicken wings in each state, including those served at a longtime Volunteer State favorite.

So where can you find the best chicken wings in all of Tennessee?

Wings Xpress

This East Tennessee eatery has some of the tastiest wings around, with the Sweet Chili wings being named the best of the best. Wings Xpress is located at 5227 Clinton Highway in Knoxville.

Here's what the site had to say about the best wings in the state:

"Wings Xpress is a Knoxville wing destination that is beloved in the state of Tennessee. Available flavors include Mango Habanero, Lemon Pepper, and the ultimately spicy Atomic. However, it's the Sweet Chili Wings that will make you a repeat customer. While the Sweet Chili Wings are a bit sweeter than similar wings that you can find elsewhere, they're entirely enjoyable."

