This Is The Best Diner In Massachusetts

A Peabody restaurant is being credited as having the best cheesecake in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best diner in every state, which included The Little Depot Diner as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"If you're in Peabody, you can't miss this charming little spot. The Little Depot Diner serves 'breakfast with the blues' and Yelp reviewers are all about it. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Set aside defunct train tracks which no longer carries trains, The Little Depot Diner harkens back to Americana with a blues theme and vibe from music to decorations,'" Eat This, Not That's Kiersten Hickman wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best diner in every state: