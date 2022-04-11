This Is The Best Under-The-Radar Steakhouse In South Carolina

South Carolina is home to an endless stream of amazing restaurants, but sometimes it's the lesser-known establishments that can provide an unforgettable dining experience.

Cheapism searched the country for the best steakhouses you may not have heard about, excluding chain restaurants to find the best restaurant in each state has flown under the radar. According to the site:

"These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."

So which restaurant in South Carolina is considered to be the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse?

Oak Steakhouse

This Charleston steakhouse is housed in a historic bank building that dates back to the 1840s and serves locally and regionally-sourced ingredients for its signature menu.

Oak Steakhouse is located at 17 Broad Street in Charleston.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Chef Jeremiah Bacon, a Lowcountry native, sources locally from sustainable farms for the menu at Oak Steakhouse, housed in a building that dates back to 1848. Try a carpaccio of beef or pan-seared scallops before the main-dish: prime-certified Angus beef. The New York strip and bone-in and boneless rib-eye steaks are wet- and dry-aged. There are more than 200 wines by the bottle. Inside are three floors with five dining areas boasting arched windows, 20-foot ceilings, fireplaces, and 150-year-old heart-pine floors."

Check out the full list here to see the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in each state.