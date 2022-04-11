YK Osiris Posts Receipts After He Was Accused Of Faking Funeral Donations
By Tony M. Centeno
April 11, 2022
YK Osiris wanted to do the right thing when he offered to pay the funeral costs for Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall ride. Now the rapper is aiming to clear his name after Sampson's family claimed he lied about making a donation to their fund.
On Saturday, April 9, the "Worth It" rapper took to Instagram Stories and uploaded a screen recording of him accessing the payment he made. He even provided screenshots of him asking for the bank routing information for the teen's mother, Nekia Dodd, and of him sending proof of his $15,000 donation.
"Why me?" Osiris wrote in his Instagram Story. "I'm not even that type of person fr 😞 I will never play around like that NEVER."
The receipts surfaced hours after the brother of Tyre Sampson made a Facebook post in which he alleged that Osiris lied about making any kind of funeral donations. In his post, he claimed that the rapper used his little brother for clout and posted a photoshopped image of his donation. His brother also shared a screenshot of the GoFundMe page that doesn't show Osiris' payment. His mother, Nekia Dodd, shared his post and added that Osiris allegedly blocked her on Instagram.
There are multiple reasons why Osiris' donation did not appear in the GoFundMe page's donor list. Due to the amount Osiris sent, it's possible that it could've been processing, which takes at most two days. Despite the miscommunication, it seems as though the funeral went all according to plan.
"I’m not even gone argue about it, Sampson's brother said in a post with a screenshot of the GoFundMe page. "Top donation is $500 as shown. We didn’t ask, you volunteered. Stop lying to these people. He used my bro for clout.. thas that The services were covered and it was beautiful. Thas all that matters🙏🏾"