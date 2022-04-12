Atlanta Airport Named World's Busiest Airport

If you have ever traveled anywhere by plane, you know how crowded airports can get. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has just been named the worlds busiest airport of 2021 according to global data compiled by the Airports Council International.

Yahoo.com reported that there were just over 75 billion passengers that visited the airport in 2021; the largest amount recorded since before the pandemic.

"The ACI World passenger traffic rankings tell the story of an encouraging trend of recovery, with most of the recurrent busiest airports pre-COVID-19 back at the top," ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said in a recent press release. "Although we are cautious that recovery could face multiple headwinds, the momentum created by reopening plans by countries could lead to an uptick in travel in the second half of 2022.

Oliveira also stated:

"As such, ACI World continues to advocate to governments to follow the data and ease travel restrictions to safely restore the movement of people, goods, and services. This will provide travelers with more travel options and boost the overall recovery through aviation's unique role in boosting trade, tourism, investment and creating jobs."

According to Patch.com, 8 of the top 10 airports on the list are located in American cities.

Check out the rest of the list on ACI World.