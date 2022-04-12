Charges Dropped Against Florida Women Accused Of Glitter-Bombing Man

Two Florida women accused of glitter-bombing a man at his home will not face criminal charges, according to The Smoking Gun.

Recent court filings revealed that prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges against 29-year-old Sarah Franks and 27-year-old Kaitlin O'Donovan. An investigation found that "the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time," prosecutors wrote.

Police say the two women were arguing with the victim, Jacob Colon, at his Clearwater home back in January. The duo allegedly threw containers of glitter at Colon, striking him in "the upper torso and head," before breaking into his home, according to an arrest affidavit. They then pelted the victim with more glitter once they were inside, cops added.

Officers arrested O'Donovan and Franks an hour after the glitter attack, and they've since been free on bond.

The Smoking Gun also interviewed one of the women about their relationship with Colon. Franks says she was married to O'Donovan and the couple had a casual sexual relationship with the Clearwater man, who worked as a waiter at a local restaurant. The "three-way type thing," as she described, was over when the alleged glitter attack happened, according to the 29-year-old.

No word on why they were arguing in the first place or what prompted the alleged attack.