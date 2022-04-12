Florida Babysitter Allegedly Put Boy In Dryer, Made Him Go 'Round & Round'

A Florida woman was taken into custody after being accused of placing a 4-year-old boy in a dryer and starting the machine.

Authorities claim 35-year-old Amber Chapman, of Eustis, was serving as the child's babysitter when the incident happened in February. The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he claims Chapman placed him inside the machine with some towels and spun him around, according to a Lake County arrest affidavit.

The child suffered swelling and bruises on his head, cheeks, ears, stomach, and back, officials allege. The 4-year-old provided more details to cops in another interview, adding that Chapman allegedly closed the dryer door on him and he went "round and round."

The medical report didn't explicitly state the dryer hurt the child but did say the location of the injuries "are consistent with being inflicted by the same.”

Chapman was arrested on Saturday (April 9) for aggravated child abuse, according to reporters. A motive wasn't listed in the affidavit.

