Nashville Restaurant Gets Shoutout From Gayle King During CMT Music Awards
By Sarah Tate
April 12, 2022
Nashville transformed into one giant stage during the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday (April 11) night as some of country music's biggest stars received fan-voted awards and performed their major hits.
During the night, one presenter also gave a shoutout to a local restaurant. CBS Mornings' Gayle King praised Nashville's Milk and Honey, saying it was a personal recommendation from "a special Nashville friend, Carly Pearce," per Hello Magazine.
King said that after she arrived in Music City Monday morning, she sent a text to Pearce, who performed a sassy take of her hit "Diamondback" at the show, asking where she and her CBS team should grab a bit to eat for breakfast. That's when she suggested local brunch spot Milk and Honey, but according to King, Pearce's helpfulness didn't stop there – she even paid for the whole meal.
Thanking her for her kindness, she joked that "if I knew you were going to pay I wouldn't have eaten everything on the menu."
Milk and Honey is located in The Gulch at 214 11th Avenue South.
Aside from King's personal shoutout, the 2022 CMT Music Awards were filled with incredible performances from Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton, Thomas Rhett and several more as well as fun moments between hosts Anthony Mackie, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, who pulled double duty hosting and performing from home after testing positive for COVID-19. Her husband Morgan Evans even shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at their home as it was transformed into their very own mini CMT Awards set.