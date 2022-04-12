Seven Of The World's Billionaires Live In Ohio According To Forbes

By Logan DeLoye

April 12, 2022

Did you know that there are billionaires scattered all throughout Ohio?

Each year, Forbes puts out the World's Billionaires List naming the world's wealthiest people. There are 2,668 billionaires on the list this year and seven of them currently reside in The Buckeye State. These individuals live in New Albany, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Youngstown and Brookville.

Forbes stated that 1,000 of the people on the list have increased their fortunes since 2021 and 236 have made an appearance for the first time. The list can change by the second. The World's Real-Time Billionaires List is a constantly updated version of the primary list and calculates based on an increase or decrease in fortune.

According to Patch.com the combined net-worth of each billionaire is $12.7 trillion and $4.7 trillion comes from the 735 American billionaires on the list.

Ohioans that made the list include:

  • Lex Wexner, owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works
  • Denise York, the chairperson of the San Francisco 49ers
  • August Troendle, CEO of Medpace
  • Clayton Mathile, owner of Iams pet food
  • Randy and Nancy Lerner, the daughter and son of the late Al Lerner
  • Norma Learner, Al Lerners widow.

The World's Billionaires List also details stock prices, exchange rates, country of residence and how each billionaire acquired their fortune.

To see the full list visit Forbes.com.

