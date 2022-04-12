This Is The Most Romantic Restaurant In Arizona

It's time to give your relationship a boost with a romantic dinner. Candlelight? Flowers? Dim lighting? A recipe for a perfect night!

Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state. Here's how they did it:

Dining out and romance have been inextricably linked since perhaps they first opened—all the way back in 1100 A.D. in China—packed with travelers looking for a hot meal on the road. Since then, restaurants have been a huge part of travel, and nothing is more romantic than tucking into an intimate, candlelit spot or toasting love with a jaw-dropping view. With that in mind, we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the most romantic restaurants in the United States.

In Arizona, the most romantic restaurant is Different Pointe of View in Phoenix. Here's what the food and lifestyle website said to back up its decision:

It's all about the views at this restaurant 1,800 feet above Phoenix. Enjoy mountain views, gorgeous sunsets, and upscale locally sourced food from a stunning patio.

Different Pointe of View is located at 11111 N. 7th Street in Phoenix.

