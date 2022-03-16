This Restaurant Serves The Best Taco In Arizona

Hard or soft? Beef or chicken? Salsa or guac?

While you're thinking of the answers to these very important questions, we're planning your next restaurant trip. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best taco in every state. Here's what the food site had to say about it:

What makes a great taco will always be a matter for debate. There are the traditionalists but also those who get most excited about the potential to experiment with different ingredients. The search for the best has taken us to both ends of the spectrum.

In Arizona, the best taco is the roasted pork shoulder at The Mission in Scottsdale. Here's what Love Food said about the taco joint:

If you’re in the mood to feast, The Mission which has two restaurants in Scottsdale, is the perfect place. It serves modern Latin food and everyone who visits raves about the Roasted Pork Shoulder Tacos. The meat is smoked and slow braised, then covered in pineapple and habanero glaze. It comes with 10 hand-pressed tortillas, so you can build your own wraps.

The Mission has two locations in Scottsdale: 7122 E Greenway Parkway #140 and 3815 N Brown Ave.

