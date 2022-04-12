This Is The Most Romantic Restaurant In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as the most romantic restaurant in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the most romantic restaurants in each state, which included Vetri Cucina as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Nothing says love like a tasting menu, and Chef Marc Vetri's Philly destination, housed in a charming Spruce Street townhouse, features an award-winning Italian menu and service that's always top-notch," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the most romantic restaurant in every state: