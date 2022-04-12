This Is The Most Romantic Restaurant In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
April 12, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as the most romantic restaurant in Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the most romantic restaurants in each state, which included Vetri Cucina as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Nothing says love like a tasting menu, and Chef Marc Vetri's Philly destination, housed in a charming Spruce Street townhouse, features an award-winning Italian menu and service that's always top-notch," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the most romantic restaurant in every state:
- Alabama- Gallery and Garden (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Jen's Restaurant and Wine Bar (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Different Pointe of View (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Cache Restaurant (Little Rock)
- California- Gary Danko (San Francisco)
- Colorado- Pepper Tree (Colorado Springs)
- Connecticut- Fresh Salt (Old Saybrook)
- Delaware- Le Cavalier (Wilmington)
- Florida- Little Pearl (Key West)
- Georgia- Five and Ten (Athens)
- Hawaii- Michel's at the Colony Surf (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Il Sugo Italian Kitchen (Boise)
- Illinois- Oceanique (Chicago)
- Indiana- St. Elmo's Steakhouse (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Cobble Hill (Cedar Rapids)
- Kansas- The White Linen (Topeka)
- Kentucky- The Miller House (Owensboro)
- Louisiana- N7 (New Orleans)
- Maine- Peal Kennebunk & Spat Oyster Cellar (Kennebunk)
- Maryland- Antrim 1844 (Taneytown)
- Massachusetts- Woods Hill Pier 4 (Boston)
- Michigan- Savannah Blue (Detroit)
- Minnesota- The Kenwood Restaurant (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Walkers Drive-In (Jackson)
- Missouri- Le Fou Frog (Kansas City)
- Montana- The Jawbone (White Sulphur Springs)
- Nebraska- Le Bouillon (Omaha)
- Nevada- Prime Steakhouse (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Black Trumpet Bistro (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Saddle River Inn (Saddle River)
- New Mexico- Campo at Los Poblanos (Albuquerque)
- New York- Il Buco Alimentari (New York City)
- North Carolina- Fearrington House Restaurant (Pittsboro)
- North Dakota- Pirogue Grille (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Dante (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Cheever's Cafe (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Ariana (Bend)
- Pennsylvania- Vetri Cucina (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Camille's (Providence)
- South Carolina- Butcher & Bee (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Delmonico Grill (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Margo Cafe (Nashville)
- Texas- Gemma (Dallas)
- Utah- The Nelson Cottage by High West (Park City)
- Vermont- Prince and the Pauper (Woodstock Village)
- Virginia- Alexander's (Roanoke)
- Washington- The Pink Door (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Laury's Restaurant (Charleston)
- Wisconsin- Ristorante Bartolotta (Wauwatosa)
- Wyoming- Snake River Grill (Jackson)