This Is The Most Romantic Restaurant In Virginia

A Roanoke restaurant is being credited as the most romantic restaurant in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the most romantic restaurants in each state, which included Alexander's as the top choice for Virginia.

"Sophisticated, unpretentious dining is on the menu at this Roanoke mainstay, housed in an 1880s-era office supply building that's been remade into a chic bistro," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "You'll find a classic menu of shrimp and grits and lamb chops that's available for takeaway."

