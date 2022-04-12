This Is The Most Romantic Restaurant In Virginia
By Jason Hall
April 12, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Roanoke restaurant is being credited as the most romantic restaurant in Virginia.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the most romantic restaurants in each state, which included Alexander's as the top choice for Virginia.
"Sophisticated, unpretentious dining is on the menu at this Roanoke mainstay, housed in an 1880s-era office supply building that's been remade into a chic bistro," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "You'll find a classic menu of shrimp and grits and lamb chops that's available for takeaway."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the most romantic restaurant in every state:
- Alabama- Gallery and Garden (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Jen's Restaurant and Wine Bar (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Different Pointe of View (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Cache Restaurant (Little Rock)
- California- Gary Danko (San Francisco)
- Colorado- Pepper Tree (Colorado Springs)
- Connecticut- Fresh Salt (Old Saybrook)
- Delaware- Le Cavalier (Wilmington)
- Florida- Little Pearl (Key West)
- Georgia- Five and Ten (Athens)
- Hawaii- Michel's at the Colony Surf (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Il Sugo Italian Kitchen (Boise)
- Illinois- Oceanique (Chicago)
- Indiana- St. Elmo's Steakhouse (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Cobble Hill (Cedar Rapids)
- Kansas- The White Linen (Topeka)
- Kentucky- The Miller House (Owensboro)
- Louisiana- N7 (New Orleans)
- Maine- Peal Kennebunk & Spat Oyster Cellar (Kennebunk)
- Maryland- Antrim 1844 (Taneytown)
- Massachusetts- Woods Hill Pier 4 (Boston)
- Michigan- Savannah Blue (Detroit)
- Minnesota- The Kenwood Restaurant (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Walkers Drive-In (Jackson)
- Missouri- Le Fou Frog (Kansas City)
- Montana- The Jawbone (White Sulphur Springs)
- Nebraska- Le Bouillon (Omaha)
- Nevada- Prime Steakhouse (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Black Trumpet Bistro (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Saddle River Inn (Saddle River)
- New Mexico- Campo at Los Poblanos (Albuquerque)
- New York- Il Buco Alimentari (New York City)
- North Carolina- Fearrington House Restaurant (Pittsboro)
- North Dakota- Pirogue Grille (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Dante (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Cheever's Cafe (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Ariana (Bend)
- Pennsylvania- Vetri Cucina (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Camille's (Providence)
- South Carolina- Butcher & Bee (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Delmonico Grill (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Margo Cafe (Nashville)
- Texas- Gemma (Dallas)
- Utah- The Nelson Cottage by High West (Park City)
- Vermont- Prince and the Pauper (Woodstock Village)
- Virginia- Alexander's (Roanoke)
- Washington- The Pink Door (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Laury's Restaurant (Charleston)
- Wisconsin- Ristorante Bartolotta (Wauwatosa)
- Wyoming- Snake River Grill (Jackson)