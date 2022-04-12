Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Welcomes Second Child: See The Pics

Tyler Joseph is officially a father of two! The Twenty One Pilots frontman and his wife Jenna welcomed their second child over the weekend, and unsurprisingly, he shared the news in a funny way.

"new baby arrived yesterday. i had a great time," he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself and his wife looking totally wiped out, with the baby girl resting on Jenna's chest. "already named her, but still open for suggestions."

Tyler announced his wife's pregnancy during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, exclaiming “MY WIFE IS PREGNANT!” during TOP's set. The couple are also parents to Rosie Robert Joseph, who was born February 9, 2020.

See the announcement post below.