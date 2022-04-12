Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Welcomes Second Child: See The Pics

By Katrina Nattress

April 12, 2022

106.7 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2015 - Day 1
Photo: Getty Images North America

Tyler Joseph is officially a father of two! The Twenty One Pilots frontman and his wife Jenna welcomed their second child over the weekend, and unsurprisingly, he shared the news in a funny way.

"new baby arrived yesterday. i had a great time," he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself and his wife looking totally wiped out, with the baby girl resting on Jenna's chest. "already named her, but still open for suggestions."

Tyler announced his wife's pregnancy during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, exclaiming “MY WIFE IS PREGNANT!” during TOP's set. The couple are also parents to Rosie Robert Joseph, who was born February 9, 2020.

See the announcement post below.

Tyler will be able to spend some quality time with his family before TOP head out on their Icy Tour, which kicks off on September 4. See a full list of tour dates below.

Twenty One Pilots Icy Tour Dates

09/04/22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

09/07/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/09/22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

09/10/22 – St. Lous, MO – Enterprise Center

09/13/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

09/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Centere

09/17/22 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09/18/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

09/20/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

09/22/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

09/24/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Twenty One Pilots
