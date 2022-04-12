Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Welcomes Second Child: See The Pics
By Katrina Nattress
April 12, 2022
Tyler Joseph is officially a father of two! The Twenty One Pilots frontman and his wife Jenna welcomed their second child over the weekend, and unsurprisingly, he shared the news in a funny way.
"new baby arrived yesterday. i had a great time," he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself and his wife looking totally wiped out, with the baby girl resting on Jenna's chest. "already named her, but still open for suggestions."
Tyler announced his wife's pregnancy during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, exclaiming “MY WIFE IS PREGNANT!” during TOP's set. The couple are also parents to Rosie Robert Joseph, who was born February 9, 2020.
See the announcement post below.
new baby arrived yesterday.— tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 10, 2022
i had a great time.
already named her, but still open for suggestions. pic.twitter.com/SZP1hYxgrq
Tyler will be able to spend some quality time with his family before TOP head out on their Icy Tour, which kicks off on September 4. See a full list of tour dates below.
Twenty One Pilots Icy Tour Dates
09/04/22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
09/07/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/09/22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
09/10/22 – St. Lous, MO – Enterprise Center
09/13/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
09/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Centere
09/17/22 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09/18/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
09/20/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
09/22/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
09/24/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena