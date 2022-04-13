Amanda Bynes Drops New Song 'Diamonds' With Fiancé: Listen

By Yashira C.

April 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Amanda Bynes dropped a new song with her fiancé Paul Michael today (April 13.)

Bynes shared a clip of the song, titled "Diamonds" on her Instagram. She raps, "Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist/ Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fist/ Yeah, I whip." According to People, her lawyer David A. Esquibias said that the rap song was recorded in early 2020. "Amanda is creative and playful. She had a lot of fun recording 'Diamonds' during the first shutdown of the pandemic," he said. "She is now able to share it with her fans."

Listen to the clip below.

Bynes' 9-year conservatorship officially ended last month. She said in a statement to People, "Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years." She added, "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can."

