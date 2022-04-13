Amanda Bynes Drops New Song 'Diamonds' With Fiancé: Listen

Amanda Bynes dropped a new song with her fiancé Paul Michael today (April 13.)

Bynes shared a clip of the song, titled "Diamonds" on her Instagram. She raps, "Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist/ Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fist/ Yeah, I whip." According to People, her lawyer David A. Esquibias said that the rap song was recorded in early 2020. "Amanda is creative and playful. She had a lot of fun recording 'Diamonds' during the first shutdown of the pandemic," he said. "She is now able to share it with her fans."

Listen to the clip below.