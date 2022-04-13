City Girls' JT Reconciles With Lil Uzi Vert: "You I Know I Love You"

The couple has been together since 2019 but they had concealed their relationship until last year. They appeared to be all good until last week when Uzi announced that JT broke up with him. The Eternal Atake rapper took to Twitter to air out his relationships woes.



"Jt broke up with me over this dumb ass s**t,” Uzi wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “I don’t even do nothin FML.”



The tweets in question were posted back in 2015. In his past posts, he tagged visual artist Distorted and described her in a way that may have bothered JT. “If you was meth, I would do it all day long @distortedd_ 😏💎," Uzi tweeted at the time. The tweets resurfaced in an Instagram post Distorted on her timeline last week and eventually went viral. Once a fan pointed out the tweets to JT, the City Girl sounded off.



"idgaf if it was 2012 he said it was fake instead of old,” JT tweeted. “& since he want to run to the internet about it here y’all go!!!!"



Now that all of those problematic tweets have been removed, JT and Lil Uzi Vert are back together and appear to be happier than ever.

