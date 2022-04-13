Damaging Storms Injure At Least 23 Across Texas

At least 23 people in Texas have been injured as a result of damaging storms that moved across the state on Tuesday night, reported The Weather Channel. A tornado touched down in Salado, Texas, which is around 50 miles northeast of Austin.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn said, "There's not much left. Large trees are uprooted and overturned and stripped. Buildings really reduced to rubble in many locations. Power lines, power poles, are scattered all over the place. It's pretty devastating."

Salado police say that there are several damaged and destroyed homes in the area.

According to Blackburn, 12 of those who were injured in the storms were transported to local hospitals. One person was critically injured, but Blackburn believes that everyone has been accounted for.

The storm dropped massive hail, including hailstones that measured nearly 5.5 inches.