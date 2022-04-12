This Is Texas' Best 'Under-The-Radar' Steakhouse

Whenever you think of a fancy dinner, you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.

Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, while others just fall short every time. Sometimes, it's the lesser-known eateries that serve up the most satisfying dishes.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best "under-the-radar" steakhouse. The website states, "These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."

According to Cheapism, Texas' best "under-the-radar" steakhouse is Vince Young Steakhouse in Austin. The website explains what sets this steakhouse apart from the competition:

"Vince Young Steakhouse has found success since 2011 as the only locally owned and operated prime steakhouse in Austin. It uses local and seasonal fresh ingredients along with house-made items including bread, bacon, charcuterie, and dressings (even its own ketchup). There's an impressive array of USDA prime steaks. Order the prime 42-ounce porterhouse for two or the "Perfect Ten" with Akaushi beef from Yoakum, Texas. Start with the deep-fried Texas quail with bacon-infused tangerine marmalade."

