Guinness World Record: Minnesota Family Is Tallest In The World

No one measures up to this record quite like the Trapp family from Esko, Minnesota. Scott, Krissy, Savannah, Molly and Adam Trapp now hold the Guinness World Record for being the tallest family in the world.

According to the Guinness World Records, the family's combined height is equal to half the length of a tennis court, with an average height of 6'8 tall. Adam, the youngest member of the family at age 22 is an astonishing 7'3 tall and the shortest member is 6'6 tall.

The Trapps said that they always knew they were different because they towered over their peers from a young age. The children use this to their advantage and are all actively involved in sports.

"Coaches always said to us 'you can't teach height. You’re either tall or you’re not,'" Molly explained to Guinness World Records.

Though a lot of attention is brought to their height, the Trapps are able to joke about their quirks and have learned to love what sets them apart from others. The family assures that they are really just normal people.

"I still put on my pants one leg at a time like most people. They're just really long pants," shared Adam.