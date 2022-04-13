Jimmy Page Explains Why He Turned Down A Spot On Ozzy Osbourne's New Album

By Katrina Nattress

April 13, 2022

An Evening With Jimmy Page And Chris Cornell In Conversation - Inside
Photo: Getty Images North America

Ozzy Osbourne's upcoming album features a handful of impressive collaborators, including Jeff BeckEric ClaptonTony IommiZakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. But there's one star he couldn't get: Jimmy Page.

In a recent interview, Smith revealed that they tried recruiting the Led Zeppelin guitarist to no avail. "We tried to get Jimmy Page — we tried to get the holy trinity — but I don't thing Page plays anymore too much, unfortunately," he said.

During a chat with Classic Rock (via NME), Page explained why he turned down the Prince of Darkness. “There’s various things I’m working towards,” he said. “It’s not just one thing, it’s multiple things, and I don’t want to even give a hint, because if you do … you give a one-sentence sound bite, and then if it doesn’t materialise, it’s like: ‘Why didn’t you do a solo album?’ So I don’t want to say what it is that I’ve got planned, because I don’t want to give people the chance to misinterpret it.”

“I will never be one of those people who’ll record alone and send someone a file," Page added. "I never went into music in the first place to do that – it was for playing together.”

Though he hasn't detailed the project yet, Ozzy let fans know over the weekend that the album is finished and he'll be providing more information in the coming weeks.

Jimmy PageOzzy Osbourne
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.