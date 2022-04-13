Katy Perry & Jimmy Kimmel Team Up To Make The 'Best Worst Kids Song'

One of the catchiest children's songs of the past few years may have some competition.

Katy Perry stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (April 11) where she and host Jimmy Kimmel tried to write "the best worst kids song of all time" to overtake the popularity of "Baby Shark," which has been viewed more than 10 billion times since going viral in 2016, per People.

"I was thinking we could come up with a song, something that really captures the imaginations of children, something that maybe has a total of five or six notes in it," Kimmel mused to the Roar singer.

But what would the lyrics be? They sorted through some of the most popular topics for kids, from dinosaurs and planes to garbage trucks and puppies, before deciding to stick with something that everyone loves – eating – by focusing on the lyrics "yum yum" and "nom nom."

"It causes all the hair on my body to stand up when I say the word 'yum yum,' but I think that's good, because my parents have to hate the song," Kimmel joked.

Realizing they have a hit on their hands, they try to make it "educational" as well by describing the digestive process. Kimmel, however, said, "I think if we work too hard on this it's gonna backfire." Perry then gave him a piece of advice that she's learned throughout her career, "K.I.S.S. Keep it simple, stupid."

They eventually debuted the song in its final form, calling it "Yum Yum Nom Nom Toot Toot Poop."

The upbeat track features lyrics like, "Clap your hands and stop your feet/Give me something good to eat/ Yum yum, nom nom, toot toot, poop/ First the food goes in your mouth/ Then it starts to travel south." The song was complete with a colorful background sure to grab kids' attention as well as dancing and sliding through a cartoon intestine.

Check out the video below to see the pair's final composition.