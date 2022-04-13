New Soda Shop Concept Coming To The Dallas Area Next Month

By Ginny Reese

April 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A new soda shop is making its way to Texas. Swig, a Utah-based soda shop, will open its first Texas location in Fairview next month.

The Dallas Observer reported that the new shop will open on May 6th.

So what is Swig?

This soda shop offers one-of-a-kind customizable drinks known as "dirty sodas." Essentially, the drinks are alcohol-free mocktails that mix soda, fruit juices, creamers, and other flavors.

The menu has tons of options, like Dirty Dr. Pepper and Watermelon Sugar. But customers can also choose their own flavor combinations.

Swig also offers energy drinks, hot chocolate, cookies, and pretzel bites.

Click here to check out the soda shop's full menu.

The shop's prices are very reasonable as well. Custumers can get a 16-ounce soda for just around $1.65, while a 44-ounce soda is only about $2.20.

Swig founder Nicole Tanner said in a press release:

"At Swig, we strive to be the best part of someone’s day by offering a warm, friendly smile while serving the best-tasting drinks and treats in a fast-moving drive-thru line."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.