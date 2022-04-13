New Soda Shop Concept Coming To The Dallas Area Next Month

A new soda shop is making its way to Texas. Swig, a Utah-based soda shop, will open its first Texas location in Fairview next month.

The Dallas Observer reported that the new shop will open on May 6th.

So what is Swig?

This soda shop offers one-of-a-kind customizable drinks known as "dirty sodas." Essentially, the drinks are alcohol-free mocktails that mix soda, fruit juices, creamers, and other flavors.

The menu has tons of options, like Dirty Dr. Pepper and Watermelon Sugar. But customers can also choose their own flavor combinations.

Swig also offers energy drinks, hot chocolate, cookies, and pretzel bites.

Click here to check out the soda shop's full menu.

The shop's prices are very reasonable as well. Custumers can get a 16-ounce soda for just around $1.65, while a 44-ounce soda is only about $2.20.

Swig founder Nicole Tanner said in a press release:

"At Swig, we strive to be the best part of someone’s day by offering a warm, friendly smile while serving the best-tasting drinks and treats in a fast-moving drive-thru line."