North Carolina Hotel Named One Of The Best New Hotels In The World

A boutique hotel in North Carolina has gained a spot on the international stage thanks to a list of the best new hotels in the world.

Travel + Leisure recently released its "It List 2022" featuring the best new hotels around the world, and one in Raleigh earned a coveted spot. According to the site:

"...We've aimed to showcase the properties that are at the top of their game and adding something new to the conversation, whether they're century-old stalwarts fresh off a major reno or intimate family-run boutiques that hit the sweet spot between hotel hospitality and vacation-rental hominess."

So which North Carolina hotel was named one of the best in the world?

Heights House Hotel in Raleigh

The Heights House Hotel in the Boylan Heights neighborhood has been called many things, such as Montford Hall and Boylan Heights Baptist Church, but owners Sarah and Jeff Shepherd have transformed the 1860 Italianate mansion into a boutique hotel popular for weddings, per WRAL. It made its debut in May 2021.

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about the Raleigh hotel:

"It is an architectural wonder: the veranda looks out on old-growth trees; the foyer rises to a stained-glass cupola; arched windows meet 15-foot ceilings and flood breakfast with sunlight; and the five guestrooms are finished in lime-washed walls and earth-toned furnishings. Four rooms in an addition have an Art Deco vibe. Guests can now reserve seats in the parlor for evening cocktails. During the in-between hours, they can peruse the curios tucked into the library's bookshelves."

Heights House Hotel is located at 308 South Boylan Avenue in Raleigh.

