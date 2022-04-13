Olivia Rodrigo Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With Dream Disney Setlist

Olivia Rodrigo shared an adorable throwback photo to Instagram and it proves that she's been a Disney channel fan for a long time!

The photo shows a young Olivia singing into a microphone, with posters of Disney channel stars including Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and the Jonas Brothers in the background. Next to the singer is a whiteboard with a curated setlist full of iconic Disney channel star tracks. The setlist includes a bunch of 2000's Jonas Brothers songs like "S.O.S," "Year 3000," and "When You Look Me In The Eyes." Corbin Bleu was #1 with his High School Musical track "The Boys Are Back." Taylor Swift and Billy Ray Cyrus are also among the celebs on the setlist.

Joe Jonas reacted to the post in her comments. "Set list! 🔥," he wrote. Kevin Jonas also said it was a "Sold set list." In her carousel, Olivia also included a photo of Twilight-era Robert Pattinson earbuds and a clip of the audience from her Sour tour singing "driver's license." "tour is going gr8," she wrote in her caption. Fans gushed over the setlist with comments like "please redo the setlist in this picture as a concert. all BANGERS on that setlist😩" and "This set list screams ✨taste✨"

See the photo and setlist below.