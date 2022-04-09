Olivia Rodrigo & Conan Gray Covering Katy Perry Is a Must-See

Olivia Rodrigo dropped another great cover on the latest stop of her SOUR tour. The singer covered Katy Perry's heartwrenching 2010 classic, "The One That Got Away" off her smash hit album Teenage Dream.

Olivia brought out her fellow musician and close friend Conan Gray to play a low-key acoustic version of the track, with Conan on guitar and vocals alongside her. "We're so happy we can be together today," she said as she introduced Conan. "If you know me and Conan, you know that our favorite thing to do is get in the car and play music and sing along, so we thought we'd sing one of those songs for you guys." Fans can be heard singing along enthusiastically and cheering in the background. Olivia posted a short clip of the cover on Instagram and wrote in the caption: "vancouver 🎆 the most special night. ilysm @conangray singing with u is my favorite thing everrrr."

Scroll through to see the clip Olivia posted and a fan-recorded video of the performance below.