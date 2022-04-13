Sara Bareilles Talks Bringing Her Broadway Show To Charlotte

The beloved musical Waitress is coming to Charlotte this month, and Grammy Award-winning singer Sara Bareilles couldn't be more excited.

Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for the musical which is based on the 2007 film of the same name written and directed by Adrienne Shelly and starring Keri Russell. Following its Broadway debut in 2016, the show racked up four Tony Award nominations including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Now, the show is going on a special tour to select cities across the country, including right here in Charlotte.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a pie-maker stuck in a loveless marriage who dreams of escaping her small town until a big change puts a halt on her plans. The show is full of heart and has something that anyone can enjoy, Bareilles said. Speaking to WSOC, the "Brave" singer explained why she loves the show so much.

"At the heart of it is this beautiful trio, this friendship between these three woman," she said. "And I just love it. I love building this show around this really wonderful female lead character who is messy. I mean, I say it in the lyrics. She's messy and kind. She's good, but she lies. It's, you know, she's a walking contradiction, like so many of us. And just, you know, doing the best she can. And I just really love that. It's not a show about heroes and villains. It's really a show about people."

The show premieres later this month at the Booth Playhouse in Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, running from April 19 through May 22. Bareilles tells the news outlet that she's happy Charlotte is one of the few cities hosting the national tour.

"We spent a lot of loving times in North Carolina," she said, adding that her original drummer is from Wilkesboro. "That Southern hospitality is very real. You're known for that for a reason. So we're looking forward to hopefully some hospitable audiences to come down and see the show. We're so, so proud of it and so grateful to get to make our home in Charlotte for a little while."

Tickets can be purchased here.