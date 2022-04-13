These Washington Spots Serve The Best Homemade Pies

Pie is a classic comfort dessert reserved for the end of a meal, or if you really can't help your sweet tooth. But there's something simple yet magical about a homemade pie. If you're ever craving a slice, Cheapism found the best homemade pies in the country.

"The best pies often aren't in well-known places featured in tourist guides, but in under-the-radar establishments, sometimes off the beaten track," according to the website. "To help guide you to some of the best pies across America, we consulted travel sites, food sites, and social media, and graded the offerings not only on the strength of reviews but on their originality and popularity."



Writers picked out two Washington eateries as standouts in the nation: Lynden Dutch Bakery (Lynden) and Simply Soulful (Seattle).

Here's what they said about Lynden Dutch Bakery:

"If you leave Lynden via 539 North, the next town you hit will be Aldergrove … in Canada. This town and its roughly century-old bakery might be considered the middle of nowhere. But if you find yourself here with more than 16 types of pie — including a particularly decadent chocolate caramel cream, 'nowhere' isn't such a bad place to be."