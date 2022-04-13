This Is Arizona's Best Restaurant With A View

By Ginny Reese

April 13, 2022

The best restaurant experiences are those where you get to feast your eyes while filling your stomach. That's right, I'm talking about restaurants that have great views.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best restaurant with a view. The website states, "Every state in the country is home to restaurants surrounded by stunning scenery that lets you feast with your eyes as much as your taste buds. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find these 50 restaurants worth visiting as much for what you see as for what you eat."

According to the list, the best restaurant with a view in Arizona is Different Pointe of View in Phoenix. Cheapism explains:

"Head to Phoenix to dine in style while basking in sky-high panoramic views of the city's twinkling skyline — and the endless desert beyond. That's what you'll get at Different Pointe of View in the Pointe Hilton. The view from the restaurant's floor-to-ceiling windows is especially striking at sunset."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best restaurant with a view.

