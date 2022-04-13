This Is Texas' Best Restaurant With A View

The best restaurant experiences are those where you get to feast your eyes while filling your stomach. That's right, I'm talking about restaurants that have great views.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best restaurant with a view. The website states, "Every state in the country is home to restaurants surrounded by stunning scenery that lets you feast with your eyes as much as your taste buds. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find these 50 restaurants worth visiting as much for what you see as for what you eat."

According to the list, the best restaurant with a view in Texas is Abel's on the Lake in Austin. Cheapism explains:

"Abel's on the Lake keeps things interesting with a 60-tap selection including 17 locally brewed beers. While you sip, you can stare through a wall off windows out onto scenic Austin Lake. The massive double deck outside isn't bad either."