This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Arizona

Grab your friends, it's time to hit your local Mexican food joint for some delicious chips and salsa, tacos and margaritas.

But where's the best Mexican restaurant in your area? Love Food compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state. Here's what the food site had to say about it:

Mexican cuisine is among the most popular in the US, whether that means the best fish tacos from a truck or pretty, modern and flavour-packed dishes. From favourite spots for tacos to long-running neighbourhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, here are the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state.

In Arizona, the best Mexican restaurant is Barrio Café in Phoenix. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Vividly decorated inside and out, Barrio Café has been serving chef-owner Silvana Salcido Esparza’s creative menu since 2002 and it remains a wildly popular Phoenix haunt. For many, this isn’t just the best Mexican food in the city or even the state – it’s some of the best in the US. The menu, including dishes like the acclaimed cochinita pibil (a slow-cooked pork dish) and guacamole with pomegranate seeds, has won the restaurant many fans – as has the extensive range of tequilas.

Barrio Café is located at 2814 N. 16th St. #1205 in Phoenix.

To read the full list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state, click here.