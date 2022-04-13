This Is The Most Popular Cocktail In Arizona

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, right?

Whether you're gearing up to grab a drink after work or preparing for a fun weekend with your friends, wouldn't you like to know if what you're drinking is loved in your state as much as you do? Mashed compiled a list of the best cocktail in every state. Here's how they did it:

Travel-minded website Upgraded Points crunched the Google data from March 19-December 31, 2020, in order to determine the favorite cocktail of each state, plus the District of Columbia. Interestingly enough, the results were more wide-ranging than might have been anticipated. Only 9 cocktails were chosen by more than one state, while 24 cocktails were stand-alones that were beloved by just a single state (or District).

In Arizona, the most popular cocktail is Jack and Coke. Here's what Mashed said about this delicious drink:

There are just a few liquors that are so well-known they can go by their first name alone. If you say you want your drink made with Jose, everyone will know you mean Cuervo. If you ask for Jack, then it's understood that you're requesting the product of Mr. Daniel's fine distillery. Of all the drinks made with the latter spirit, one of the simplest, and yet the most enduringly popular, is the classic Jack and Coke, although if you want to get all formal you could call it Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola (although doing so would undoubtedly earn you some peculiar looks in just about any bar). While Jack Daniel's is made in Lynchburg, Tennessee, and the Coca-Cola Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Jack and Coke was the favorite of neither of those two states, nor was it picked by any of the southern states. Instead, it's the top choice of Arizona.

Need a recipe?:

The Jack and Coke is one of those drinks that really needs no recipe, but for the sake of formality (and symmetry), we're going to go ahead and supply one, anyway. Fill a tall glass with ice, pour in a shot of Jack Daniel's, then fill the glass with Coke. Stick a piece of fruit on the rum if you're feeling fancy. If you're not, though, you can always just open up a Coke, take a few slugs, then pour some Jack directly into the can or bottle.

To read the full list of the best cocktail in every state, click here.