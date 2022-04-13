This Is The Best Place To Live In The Seattle Area

People are always on the lookout for better places to live, whether it's for work, family, retirement, or other reasons. For those looking to get an idea about where to live in the Seattle metro area, Niche released its 2020 list of the best suburbs in the area.

Analysts used data from multiple sources to tailor their rankings, including data on "crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities," as well as information from the U.S. Census, the FBI, the CDC, and much more.

According to the website, the best suburb near the Emerald City is...

Redmond!

This Arapahoe County suburb has already gotten plenty of kudos from Niche, such as being one of the best places for young professionals in Washington. Holly Hills also got high marks for its public schools (A+), family-friendliness (A+), and nightlife (A).

Here are the Top 20 places to live in the metro area, according to Niche. Cities and towns are also included in the rankings:

Redmond Bellevue Clyde Hill Yarrow Point Sammamish Mercer Island Newcastle Issaquah Kirkland Lake Forest Park Snoqualmie Woodway Medina Cottage Lake Kenmore Bainbridge Island Bothell Woodinville Mill Creek DuPont

Click HERE to check out Niche's full rankings.