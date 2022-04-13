This Is The Best Place To Live In The Seattle Area

By Zuri Anderson

April 13, 2022

Laurelhurst Neighborhood in Seattle
Photo: Getty Images

People are always on the lookout for better places to live, whether it's for work, family, retirement, or other reasons. For those looking to get an idea about where to live in the Seattle metro area, Niche released its 2020 list of the best suburbs in the area.

Analysts used data from multiple sources to tailor their rankings, including data on "crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities," as well as information from the U.S. Census, the FBI, the CDC, and much more.

According to the website, the best suburb near the Emerald City is...

Redmond!

This suburb has already gotten plenty of kudos from Niche, such as being one of the best places for young professionals in Washington.

Here are the Top 20 places to live in the metro area, according to Niche. Cities and towns are also included in the rankings:

  1. Redmond
  2. Bellevue
  3. Clyde Hill
  4. Yarrow Point
  5. Sammamish
  6. Mercer Island
  7. Newcastle
  8. Issaquah
  9. Kirkland
  10. Lake Forest Park
  11. Snoqualmie
  12. Woodway
  13. Medina
  14. Cottage Lake
  15. Kenmore
  16. Bainbridge Island
  17. Bothell
  18. Woodinville
  19. Mill Creek
  20. DuPont

Click HERE to check out Niche's full rankings.

