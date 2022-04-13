This Is The Most Popular Baby Girl Name In Missouri

To some people, naming a child is a very contemplated and well-thought-out decision that can take months, while others wait until the day that the baby is born to choose a name. Each name has its own meaning, and the number one name in Missouri is Olivia. According to Stacker, Olivia comes from a latin word that means "olive tree."

Stacker complied a list of the most popular baby girl names in the state of Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration and found out that the most popular girl name in Missouri is also the most popular girl name in America. These rankings are constantly changing based off of what is popular year after year.

The list goes into detail to describe the number of babies that have the name, where the name originated, what it means and how it rated in previous years.

Here are the statistics that Stacker shared about the name Olivia:

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning olive tree

Missouri:

Number of babies in 2020: 331

Change since 2015: -12.7%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National:

Rank: #1

Number of babies: 17,535"

Check out the full list of names on stacker.com.