This Is The Most Popular Baby Girl Name In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye

April 13, 2022

Newborn baby girl sleeps in incubator in hospital room
Photo: Getty Images

To some people, naming a child is a very contemplated and well-thought-out decision that can take months, while others wait until the day that the baby is born to choose a name. Each name has its own meaning, and the number one name in Missouri is Olivia. According to Stacker, Olivia comes from a latin word that means "olive tree."

Stacker complied a list of the most popular baby girl names in the state of Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration and found out that the most popular girl name in Missouri is also the most popular girl name in America. These rankings are constantly changing based off of what is popular year after year.

The list goes into detail to describe the number of babies that have the name, where the name originated, what it means and how it rated in previous years.

Here are the statistics that Stacker shared about the name Olivia:

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning olive tree

Missouri:

  • Number of babies in 2020: 331
  • Change since 2015: -12.7%
  • Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National:

  • Rank: #1
  • Number of babies: 17,535"

Check out the full list of names on stacker.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.