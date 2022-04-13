This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Arizona

By Dani Medina

April 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

What's better than fries? Loaded fries!

You can top these delicious fried potatoes with meat, cheese, vegetables or queso. But what's the best combination? Love Food compiled a list of where to find the best loaded fries in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

How do you make perfect, crisp and fluffy fries even better? Load them up with lots of other delicious ingredients, that’s how. It seems the only limit is the chef’s imagination when it comes to loaded fries, with creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi or even chocolate.

In Arizona, the best loaded fries are the 5th Street Burger Fries at 5th Street Burger & Fries in Tempe. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

The house loaded fries at this hamburger restaurant are described like “a Big Mac on steroids” – waffle fries with crumbled beefburger, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, red onion and melted American-style cheese. Tempe’s 5th Street Burger & Fries serves several varieties of topped fries, including maple chicken – with breaded chicken tenders and maple aioli – and others smothered in cheese sauce and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

5th Street Burger & Fries is located at 1158 W. Washington St. #106.

To read the full list of the best loaded fries in every state, click here.

