Trick Daddy Opens Up About Bankruptcy, His Experience With STD's & More

"Half of the things I've bought were the 'worst things,'" Trick replied. "I'm gonna tell you what I wanna tell a lot of these dudes. You got a nice chain man. You don't need no more chains. These rappers that buying chains every week... trust me bro... I don't know who you're trying to compete with, but you don't need that. It's not worth half of what you bought it for and when you buy 10 or 15 of them, that's more of them that you have to hide or conceal so you don't take a chance on being robbed or ripped off for 'em."



He also speaks explains that he's almost out of bankruptcy and claimed that he is "the Donald Trump of bankruptcy." Elsewhere in their conversation, Trick Daddy expressed his thoughts on the Will Smith/Chris Rock drama, Katt Williams, Wack 100 and plenty more. Watch The Breakfast Club's new interview with Trick Daddy Dollars up top.