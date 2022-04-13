Trick Daddy Opens Up About Bankruptcy, His Experience With STD's & More
By Tony M. Centeno
April 13, 2022
Trick Daddy has plenty of amusing stories from his past to tell and they don't always stem from his 20+ years in the music industry. The multifaceted rapper from Miami recently rehashed a few of his past experiences with everything from bankruptcy to STD's
During his latest visit to The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, April 13, Trick Daddy opened up about taking a step back from making music in order to focus on his other ventures like his Sunday's restaurant and his new cooking show B***h I Got My Pots. Not long after he discussed his own venture in radio, the topic of conversation went left real quick when Trick brought up his experience with STD's.
"The late reaction I had one time was gonnorhea," Trick said. "I thought I was personally fine until I found out she burnt me three days later. That was the only late reaction I've ever had but I react right at the moment.
Angela Yee tried to find out if Trick knew who gave him the STD. He admitted he didn't at the time but has an idea of who it was. After the hilarious moment, Trick discussed other topics like his past financial decisions. When Yee asked Trick if he thinks he makes good financial decisions, the Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star bluntly said "no, of course not." DJ Envy followed up by asking what was the worst thing he ever bought.
"Half of the things I've bought were the 'worst things,'" Trick replied. "I'm gonna tell you what I wanna tell a lot of these dudes. You got a nice chain man. You don't need no more chains. These rappers that buying chains every week... trust me bro... I don't know who you're trying to compete with, but you don't need that. It's not worth half of what you bought it for and when you buy 10 or 15 of them, that's more of them that you have to hide or conceal so you don't take a chance on being robbed or ripped off for 'em."
He also speaks explains that he's almost out of bankruptcy and claimed that he is "the Donald Trump of bankruptcy." Elsewhere in their conversation, Trick Daddy expressed his thoughts on the Will Smith/Chris Rock drama, Katt Williams, Wack 100 and plenty more. Watch The Breakfast Club's new interview with Trick Daddy Dollars up top.